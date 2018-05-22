No road cutting request be entertained: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed the technical services department of KMC not to allow any request of utility services providers for cutting of roads which has been newly constructed or recently rehabilitated through local government projects.

The Senior Director Technical Services following such directive, issued instructions to all zonal chief engineers, chief engineer M&E and superintendent engineer I&QC in this connection, said a statement on Monday.

The Mayor said that to avoid cutting of such newly constructed roads, it is advised that no road cutting request from any utility agency may be entertained unless these roads projects are completed and properly handed over to KMC after expiry of their maintenance period by the Local Government Projects Government of Sindh.

He said that these roads have been part of the city’s basic infrastructure therefore their protection is essential. He said utility services providers or individuals are not allowed to cut city roads or footpaths without having prior permission from the concerned department or officer. These measures have been taken to bring these matters including road cutting under the umbrella of rules and regulations and to save the city infrastructure.— APP

