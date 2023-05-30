No rift with Babar Azam, confirms Amir

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir opened up regarding his alleged rift with Pakistan captain Babar Azam and refuted the perceived tensions between them in a humorous way.

Mohammad Amir, in an interview to a local TV channel, was questioned by the host regarding whether there is any tie between him and Pakistan star batter Babar Azam.

In response, Amir revealed that Babar, who is his junior, always treated him with upmost respect and there was no issues between the two cricketers.

“Babar was my junior when I was playing for Pakistan, and he has always respected me,” shared Amir. Mohammad Amir further weighed his statement by adding a humorous touch which left the host and the audience in split. “Babar is not my ex-fiance that I won’t like him,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that cricket fans assumed a rift between Mohammad Amir and Babar Azam after the former’s statement regarding was misinterpreted ahead of their anticipated faceoff in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

When asked about his opinion on his face-off against Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar, the fast bowler said: “My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same”.

Mohammad Amir subsequently explained his earlier remarks about Babar Azam, claiming that he never referred to the Pakistani skipper as an underwhelming player or a tailender.

“First, I would like to ask those who have misrepresented this matter. Show me one interview in which I said that Babar is an average player or a tailender,” stated Amir.

“In all my interviews, I have called him the best batsman of Pakistan, which I am saying with my own mouth, and have said in many places, that it is difficult to bowl against him in ODI and Test matches due to his technique. So, would I call him a tailender?” he questioned.—INP