No retraction from accountability at any cost: Imran Launches healthcare plan for transgender folks

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government would not back down from the process of accountability at any cost.

While chairing a meeting on the Media Strategy at the PM House to review the (general) response to the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, the premier remarked that whoever has committed corruption, he would have to face its consequences. During the meeting, PM Imran apprised the participants about the government’s strategy on various issues, including for the ongoing political scenario in the country.

He stated that the response to the NAB ordinance was in front of everybody, and in 2020, the government would aim at reforms for the betterment of a common man.

Other senior leaders including Babar Awan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Senator Faisal Javed, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, renowned author and expert in international affairs Dr Moeed Yusuf, and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a healthcare programme for the transgender community of Pakistan, stressing on the “need to correct the toxic views we hold” about trans people. Addressing a ceremony here in the federal capital, the prime minister said: “We will take responsibility and extend this health card and insurance facility to the entire transgender community.

“This government is accepting the transgender community — something that the previous governments had not done unfortunately.”

The PM said his government found it difficult to fulfil the promises they had made to the public earlier due to the difficulties the administration inherited from former regimes.

“We have not been able to provide the promised welfare system yet but, despite the difficult economic situations, we have decided to extend the health card facility to the weak and poor sectors of our society,” he said. PM Imran highlighted the importance of the health card scheme, saying it provided a security blanket to the poverty-ridden households and that they would be able to “seek medical treatment at any hospital in their time of need”.

The premier said he was well aware of what life-threatening diseases such as cancer could do to poor families, who sometimes had to resort to even selling off their belongings to seek basic healthcare.

“This is why this health card is important because it gives confidence to the poor,” he added.