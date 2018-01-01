No restriction on new year’s gatherings at seaside

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, has appealed to people to mark New Year eve in a peaceful and decent manner.

In a statement on Sunday he said that there is no restriction on gatherings and function at the Seaside New Year eve.

However, aerial firing as well as one wheeling of motorbikes is prohibited and legal action would be taken against those found involved in such activities, the Commissioner added.

He urged the people to celebrated new year eve in a peaceful and decent manner.