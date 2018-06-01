No respite from heat during 5 days: PMD

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday informed that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail during next 4 to 5 days. There is a chance of 30% isolated rain/dust storm in Malakand division during next 5 days. Most parts of the country will remain in the grip of intense heat with temperature about 40 C including sub mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures and remain alerts during the period. The Multan Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 44.4 and 27.5 degrees centigrade, respectively. The humidity was recorded 39 per cent at 8 am and 15 per cent at 5 pm. The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 07:12 pm tomorrow.—APP