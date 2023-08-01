LAHORE – The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation has increased to 28.3 percent on year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to 24.9pc in July 2022.

As per data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, CPI-based inflation has decreased slightly in July 2023 as compared to 29.4pc in June 2023.

CPI inflation increased to 26.3pc in urban areas on year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to 27.3pc in the previous month and 23.6pc in July 2022.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.6pc in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.1pc in the previous month and 4.5pc in July 2022.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 31.3pc on year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.4pc in the previous month and 26.9pc in July 2022.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.3pc in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.8pc in the previous month and an increase of 4.2pc in July 2022.

Sensitive Price Index based inflation on YoY increased to 29.3pc in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 34.9pc a month earlier and 28.2pc in July 2022.

On MoM basis, it increased by 2.8pc in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.2pc a month earlier and an increase of 7.3pc in July 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index based inflation on YoY basis increased to 23.1pc in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 22.4pc a month earlier and 38.5pc in July 2022.

On MoM basis, it increased by 2.5pc in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 2pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.