No relief in sight as widows, elderly people keep visiting SNGPL local office with inflated bills

147pc raise in tariff, consumers feel ‘gassed’ by ruling PTI govt

Zubair Qureshi

Elderly persons, widows, single mothers, low income domestic consumers all of them mostly voters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) arrive at the local Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) complaint office in I-9 sector daily to register their complaint of hiked bills. Daily, they are turned back by the staff at the office with the words, “Sorry we can’t do anything for you as the gas prices have been rationalized.”

This ‘rationalization’ of 147pc increase in tariff has put the consumers on the tenterhooks and they don’t know how to respond to this ‘people-friendly’ initiative of their favourite leader Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

Complainants are in hundreds but the complaint is only one: Our bills are extremely high. While talking to Pakistan Observer, Mr Sanaullah, Superintendent at the office, said he felt choked daily explaining to the residents of Islamabad and even those who come from nearby housing colonies and even from Murree and places miles away that we cannot do anything as prices have been revised. “Most of the consumers insist us to send teams to their houses and examine their meters as they fear gas leakage. I tell them there is nothing wrong with their metres, only the prices have been increased more than 145pc,” said Sanaullah while talking to Pakistan Observer.

Noreen Bibi, a widow who had come from Swan Garden said she had three daughters and was running a small shop to get things going. “My daughters are supporting me by giving tuitions to students in the neighboruhood. We have received Rs28,000 gas bill for the month of December,” said she with welled up eyes. Earlier she received Rs3,000 to Rs3500 bill in the winter. “How will I pay my gas bill,” said she. Another old man Khadim Hussain who had come with the support of his son said he received Rs42,000 bill. Earlier his bill ranged within 4000 to 4500. “Where are the champions of good governance, shouted Khadim Hussain when he was politely told by Sanaullah that he could only change his total amount into two monthly installments.

“This is our daily exercise,” said another staff member of the complaint cell adding it would continue till temperatures go up and winter season is off. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision last year to increase gas tariffs by around 147 per cent is taking its toll on citizens due to a drop in temperature to almost zero. Consumers feel as if they are gassed by the PTI leader Khan. “He could raise 10 pc or 20 pc but how 147pc,” inquired a single mother Shaista who had come along with her son with a bill of Rs52,000.

Meanwhile, the Met office has forecast more chilly days ahead. This chill means people have to keep their water heaters and other devices switched on, resulting in inflated bills. Irate consumers are requesting authorities to resolve the issue of sky-high bills. However, there is no solution in sight. The complaint offices and helplines of gas companies say that due to a hike in gas prices their bills have been ‘revised’.

The PTI government has turned out to be nightmare for middle class families as the gas rates have been multiplied two to three times putting general consumers under huge financial burden, said another resident of G-10 Hasan Zawar. His bill in a year’s time — from January 2018 to January 2019 — had jumped from Rs14,000 (Dh367) to Rs36,000. Additionally, the units consumed by Hasan in December 2018 are less than the units consumed in December 2017. It was in September 2018 when the PTI government approved up to 147 percent increase in natural gas tariff with immediate effect that with a financial impact of about Rs116 billion. Interestingly, none of the PM Khan’s cabinet members who had reached assemblies getting votes of the poor people spoke against this huge proportion of raise in bills.

According to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the decision to increase gas rates for all consumer categories had to be taken because the PML-N government had caused a huge loss to this sector.

Share on: WhatsApp