No relief for Pervez Elahi as PTI leader arrested again immediately after release

GUJRANWALA – Former chief minister and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi has been re-arrested in Gujranwala today on Saturday soon after he was acquitted in two corruption cases.
Soon after a local court released PTI leader Parvez Elahi in graft cases, ACE officials again detained him in another case related to fraudulent recruitment in Punjab Assembly.
Earlier in the day, senior Judge of Gujranwala Court Muhammad Afzal pronounced the reserved verdict and released the seasoned politician.
On Thursday, the close aide of the former premier was held from his residence in Lahore as he was wanted in several cases.
During today’s court proceedings, the former PML-Q leader said he was a ‘supporter’ of the armed forces, saying he was innocent and had faith that the judiciary would quash cases against him.
Elah maintained that Imran Khan supporters should stand firm and not escape amid hard times.
