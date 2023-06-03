No relief for Pervez Elahi as PTI leader arrested again immediately after release

GUJRANWALA – Former chief minister and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi has been re-arrested in Gujranwala today on Saturday soon after he was acquitted in two corruption cases.

Soon after a local court released PTI leader Parvez Elahi in graft cases, ACE officials again detained him in another case related to fraudulent recruitment in Punjab Assembly.

Earlier in the day, senior Judge of Gujranwala Court Muhammad Afzal pronounced the reserved verdict and released the seasoned politician.

On Thursday, the close aide of the former premier was held from his residence in Lahore as he was wanted in several cases.