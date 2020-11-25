No recognisition of Israel unless Palestinian issue is resolved: Ashrafi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that Pakistan will not recognise Israel until the issue of Palestine is resolved.

Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi said that Pakistan’s stance on Palestine and Kashmir is very clear, therefore, the country is not going to make any compromises on that.

“Pakistan shares a bond of love with Palestine. Therefore, it will not recognise Israel unless they resolve the problem of Palestine,” Tahir Ashrafi stressed.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can leave his post but he cannot back down on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir, adding that Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, stand with Pakistan concerning the matter.

“Pakistan should not appear weak for no reason,” he said.

Touching upon the topic of religious harmony in the country, Tahir Ashrafi said that the government is setting up an inter-faith council to solve all related problems at the grassroots level.