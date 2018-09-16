No real ‘change’ without return of Aafia: Altaf Shakoor

Staff Reporter

Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that no there would be no ‘change’ till the daughter of the nation, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, is repatriated home. Addressing a protest demo in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here Sunday stage by Pasban, he said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as per his promise to the nation should spare some time for the daughter of the nation.

He said if the NATO supply is stopped for two hours Dr Aafia could be sent back to Pakistan within 24 hours. He asked why Prime Minister has no time to visit the family of Dr Aafia and met her ailing mother during his tour to the megacity.

He asked why the foreign ministry has not arranged telephonic talk of Dr Aafia to her family which is her legal right under the US laws. Altaf Shakoor said if the PTI government also, like the previous regimes, continued to ignore the crucial matter of the imprisonment of Dr Aafia, then its slogan of ‘change’ would be meaningless and its public image would brave a huge setback. He said after becoming Prime Minister, Imran Khan has attended dozens of meetings but he has not spoken on the matter of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, to respect the national sentiments.

He asked if the new government would also follow suit of the previous regimes and shy away from doling out justice to the daughter of the nation. He said the whole nation is on one page on the issue of Dr Aafia, adding the alive nations always give preference to respect and honor of their daughters. He said the mother of Aafia, Asmat Siddiqui, and sister of Aafia, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui have been exposing the atrocities being meted out to Dr Aafia for 15 long years. ion.

He said public and politicians have fully supported them and now it is the test of the PTI government to see if it fulfills the promise of Imran Khan. He said this protest demo is just a reminder to the PTI government. He said the nation hopes that the PTI government would walk its talk and fulfill their promises.

