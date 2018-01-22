No rape of LHW occurred

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

After the reports of the alleged rape attempt on a polio worker in the locality of Basti Khairwala, Tehsil Jatoi, District Muzzafargarh the CEO Health Muzzafargarh had asked the concerning officers to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The concerned officers clarified the CEO health that there is neither polio drops refusal case nor EPI refusal case in the locality of the alleged rape attempt accuser Samia Kiran Lady Health Worker (LHW) Basti Khairwala.

The officer briefed the CEO Health that the matter is purely of face saving from the accuser. The officer clarified that when they along with Lady Health Supervisor (LHS) inquired into the matter from volunteer & community members they informed the investigating officers that she had planted the self-made story. Today, after thorough inquiry the officers appointed by the CEO Health to conduct the inquiry reached the conclusion with impartiality that there has been family clash of the concerned LHW with her husband Rabnawaz Kharwala & her brother-in-laws. Both parties have had filed suit against each other in the court of law.

The officers also briefed the CEO that on Jan 18th, which was the 4th day of Polio Sweep activity, the LHW had left for Muzaffar Garh to attend court hearing without prior permission of her Polio Area Incharge Asmat Zahra LHS & UCMO.