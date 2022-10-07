The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) has confirmed that the next two LIV Golf events will not feature ranking points as it mulls a resolution to the conundrum.

OWGR has released a detailed statement in response to LIV’s recent alliance with the MENA Tour. The breakaway circuit recently announced a strategic alliance with the OWGR-recognised MENA Tour in a bid to secure ranking points for its golfers.

Enough ranking points are necessary to ensure participation in the 4 golfing majors which the LIV golfers are not eligible for as of yet, despite repeated efforts.

On Wednesday, OWGR received communication from the MENA Tour of a series of changes, including an outline listing its 2022-23 tournaments with the first two listed happening to be LIV events in Bangkok (which takes place this weekend) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Oct. 14-16).

“Notice of these changes given by the MENA Tour is insufficient to allow OWGR to conduct the customary necessary review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok (7-9 October) and LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (14-16 October),”

“Only after the review is complete will a decision be made on awarding points to the MENA Tour’s new ‘Limited Field Tournaments,”

OWGR officially recognized the MENA Tour beginning in 2016 while it was founded in 2011. The OWGR board began consideration of LIV’s application for inclusion during a meeting at The Open in St. Andrews in July but the application process can take up to a year.

A major hurdle standing against LIV in its quest to get ranking points from the official body is that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley are among the OWGR board members, both of whom oppose the discrete golf circuit.