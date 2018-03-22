No quick fix to Rohingya crisis: China Envoy

Dhaka

The newly appointed Chinese ambassador, Zhang Zuo, today said that there is no quick solution to Rohingya crisis.

Zhang Zuo said this while addressing journalists for the first time at a press briefing held at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka this afternoon. Some seven lakh Rohingyas fled persecution in Myanmar and entered Bangladesh following a military crackdown on them in Rakhine since August 25 last year.

The Chinese ambassador said that his country hopes next parliamentary election in Bangladesh will be smooth. Zuo replaced Ma Mingqiang, who completed his tenure in Bangladesh and already left the country for his new assignment.—Agencies