No question on supremacy of Parliament, Constitution: Bilawal

Observer Report Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his Party believes in the supremacy of the Constitution, which bars calling into question the proceedings of Parliament or ruling of the Speaker or the Chairman, in Senate’s case. “There is no question on the supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP also respects the independence of judiciary and fought for it in the past but the PDM candidate Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani had challenged the decision of a Presiding Officer of the Polling Station in the Senate Hall who rejected 7 votes identifying them as the ones obtaining by Yousaf Raza Gillani.