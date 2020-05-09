No quarantine centre for Manghopir rally

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that a quarantine center will not be set up at the site of religious gathering in UC-4 Manghopir. The PPP puts the public interest above all else in accordance with the aspirations of the people. He expressed these views while talking to a three-member delegation, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Qari Muhammad Usman, on Saturday. Saeed Ghani said that coronavirus is a deadly epidemic. The slightest negligence and carelessness would lead to great loss. The provincial government had launched a timely awareness campaign with limited resources but the coronavirus was spreading carelessly. He said that the provincial government was well aware of the economic woes and the plight of the people. He thanked the people of all political and religious parties and citizens from all walks of life for their unwavering support. Qari Muhammad Usman thanked CM Sindh, his entire team and especially Saeed Ghani and said that the area of Manghopir is highly populated by very remote and a quarantine centre there would have negative effects. He added that on the other hand, the JUI religious gathering place where millions of children of Islam gather from worldwide to have a quarantine centre will put fear and annoyance in people’s minds. He said that Sindh govt had submitted to the demands of the people and that is practical demonstration of people-friendliness and high morale by the PPP. He thanked the people and chairmen of UC 4/5 and 6 Manghopir Haji Ali Nawaz Brohi, Mufti Muhammad Khalid, Ali Akbar Kachhelo for their full cooperation.