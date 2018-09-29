No Punjab uplift project to be rolled back: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that no project including Orange Line Train will be rolled back in Punjab province. He said that despite the over payment by previous government and empty exchequer, we will try our best to sort out solution for present problems we inherited.

In an interview with foreign media here on Saturday, he said, “Even if incumbent government will not initiate any new project in next four years, even then it will be very difficult to complete previous projects.”

He said that we are not like former chief minister that we close initiatives of previous governments just because projects don’t bear our name plates. The PML-N government looted the national kitty and earned billions in the name of mega projects, he alleged.

The Senior Minister said that despite the reservations over prevalent corruption, the money spent on these projects during previous tenure was of poor taxpayers’ so we think its our responsibility to complete these projects as early as possible. “To subsidize these projects permanently, will be injustice to the national resources” he said adding that projects like Bhikki Power Plant prove to be white elephants for national exchequer which were over paid to fill own pockets.

Aleem Khan said the sectors like education, health and clean drinking water were of great importance for common man which were neglected in previous tenure. He said there will be startling revelations soon about Saaf Pani Project about how it was used to benefit Sharif family only.

Responding to a question, the Senior Minister said that new Local Government system will try to uplift people from grass root level and their problems will be resolved on local level. He said local government representatives will have full administrative and financial powers but we will not leave them unaccounted as there will be proper check and balance system placed for their accountability under 10 reputed and big audit companies.

He said it is for the first time in history of Pakistan that local government representatives were being given such administrative powers. Responding to another question Senior Minister said that the whole nation is looking towards Punjab for change and implementation of 100 Days’ Plan in Punjab will be role model for other provinces. He said that he was given a responsibility in this regard which will be fulfilled as per the aspirations of people.

“The team of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working selflessly to achieve the goals set in hundred day plan so that common man get relief on the earliest” Abdul Aleem Khan further stated.

