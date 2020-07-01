No protocol to be allowed at airports: CAA

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic, chartered and private flights to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The SOPs that came into immediate effect on July 1 will be implemented until August 31. According to the SOPs:

No person, except passengers and airport staff, shall be allowed to go beyond the parking area. Passengers shall be dropped by drivers at the entrance to domestic departures No protocol will be allowed at airports. Airport Managers shall ensure people practice social distancing at every stage of the departure formalities.

A domestic passenger health declaration form will be given to all travellers and flight crew to fill out necessary health and travel details before boarding. Passengers will be scanned through thermal devices for fever before boarding. All passengers or crew members with raised body temperature shall be examined by a health professional who will decide whether to allow them to board the flight or not.

All passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the flight and will occupy seats allocated to them. Any passengers having COVID-19 symptoms will inform the cabin crew. Passengers or crew members displaying symptoms will be isolated.