No proposal under consideration to reduce passenger fares: Railways

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways is not considering any proposal to reduce passenger fares as it is ensured that the fares of Railways are fixed lower than the road to facilitate public. There are132 passenger trains operating over the system in which the fare of only 20 trains has been increased from 3.8 percent to 15 percent and that of only one train has been increased by 17 percent, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said the increase in passenger’s fares is mainly driven by the increase in fuel prices from Rs. 88.89 to Rs. 110.15 per litre during last one year.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways is planning to operate two non-stop trains with modern facilities in the near future by the names of Jinnah Express and Sir Syed Express. He said that it is a fact that Railway Tack from Peshawar to Torkham Border is not in use mainly due to the fact that track was damaged and washed away at places in the flash floods during 2007. A proposal was under consideration and negotiations are being made with tourism department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to revive this track for running of tourist train, the official added.

He said that feasibility study will be examined and on arrangement of mode of financing through different options in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department, the project will be executed.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp