No proposal to run passenger train for Malakand areas

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pakistan Railways is not considering running a passenger train service for the people of Malakand at present, however it has provided a stoppage for all passenger trains at Nowshera Railway station to facilitate the people of the locality.

‘All trains including a new train Rehman Baba Express have been provided stoppage at Nowshera Railway Station which will cater to the traveling need of people from Malakand and other nearby areas,’ an official in the Ministry of Railways told.

He said that Rahman Baba Express will be launched on December 23 which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunnkhwa Mahmood Khan and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The train will facilitate the low-income travellers travelling from Peshawar to Karachi and leave from Peshawar railway station on Sunday at 10 am, he added.

He said the train will have 10 economic class coaches, brake van and one power plant to meet the needs of poor class who is traveling from Peshawar to Karachi.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways has started four passenger trains to facilitate the masses of Karachi including Sindh Express, Shah Latif Express, Dhabeji Express and Rahman Baba Express.

Giving the routes of the trains, he said that Sindh Express was running between Karachi Cantonment-Sukkur-Karachi Cantonment, Shah Latif Express, Dhabeji-Mirpur Khas-Dhabeji, Dhabeji Express, Karachi City-Dhabeji-Karachi City and Rahman Baba Express, Karachi-Peshawar-Karachi. He said that Shah Latif Express is being introduced by extending presently running Dhabeji Express Karachi City- Dhabeji to Mirpur Khas.

A part from the above 20 pair of trains are already plying between Karachi and up country. Regarding the tracking system in trains, he said that Pakistan Railways will start tracking system till the end of December which will help the people to track the train where it reach.

