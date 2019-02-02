No proper education

Pir Bux Maitlo is one of the biggest villages in Khairpur (Mirs). It consists of 1500 homes and majority of the villagers belongs to the same race while people of some other races co-exist. It is true that the dwellers are hardworking, astute and good human beings. But, the major problem which children of this village are facing is only poor education system. Consequently, most of the students are not able to get admission in universities. It is highly deplorable that future shining stars are being deprived of their early education.

Most of the schools are deprived of very basic facilities like polluted water, no washrooms and dilapidated condition of classrooms. A number of schools have become house of garbage and cattle. Is there is anyone who could come forward to take notice of this issue.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Khairpur Mirs

