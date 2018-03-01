No progress sans science

It is quite appreciable that Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has given some good, workable and useful advice to young girl graduates of Kinnaird College for Women while addressing 81st Convocation of one of oldest educational institutions in Lahore other day.

According to newspaper reports, the Governor has very pointedly told the students that no nation in the developing and under-developed world can progress without promoting science, technology and economics, these disciplines are essential to provide people with quality of life and as such these disciplines are direly needed to be promoted and that they utilize knowledge gained in the leading institution to make this world a better, more human , tolerant and just place for themselves as well as for others around them.

He availed the opportunity to praise the premier women education institution and the graduating high achievers in different disciplines who have received gold medals for their academic achievements and said that he has been very much pleased and honoured to address the young graduates of the convocation of one of Pakistan’s highly regarded women’s institution, duly impressed to know this prestigious 104-year old institution produces about 750 quality graduates and M.Phil every year who become leaders not only within their own families and workplaces but also at the national and international levels, Kinnaird College has always produced high achievers, its students have definitely set high benchmarks for future generations and an enlightened progressive and developing Pakistan surely and certainly rests with them and others like them. The Governor has given good advice to the graduating girls and they should try to translate these into practice as and when they enter practical life for fully utilizing the knowledge they have got at their premier educational institution.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related