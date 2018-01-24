No progress in Asma murder case so far

Mardan

The police have made no progress in the murder case of four-year-old girl, Asma, despite passage of 11 days as according to the heirs investigation was restricted to only raids and detentions. Asma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and was found dead the next day at 3 pm in nearby sugarcane fields.

On Tuesday, police submitted the initial investigation report to the inquiry committee, probing murder of Asma in Mardan. Earlier, the meeting of district council was marred by rumpus created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as its leader Wajid Ali alleged the local administration of negligence. All Parties Conference (APC) had also demanded to include terrorism clauses in the case while district Nazim Hamayatullah had also alleged KP police of concealing the medical report.—APP