No programme to revert to IMF: Economic outlook positive: Rana Afzal

KARACHI : Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal says the government has no programme to revert back to IMF.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Thursday morning, he said economic outlook of the country is positive and agriculture would have more share in the GDP growth this year. He said the government will make efforts during next six months to leave the country in healthy condition financially before next elections.

The Minister of State said import of unnecessary goods is being reduced and exports have increased by 17 percent in the last five months. He hoped that fiscal deficit would come down in the days to come. He said the country has foreign exchange reserves of 19.7 billion dollars.

To a question, he said Pakistan wants to resolve all issues with the United States through dialogue. He said Pakistan would satisfy the United States on every objection.

He said instability in Afghanistan is not in the interest of Pakistan. Pakistan is erecting barbed wire on border with Afghanistan to prevent illegal cross border movement, he added.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, Afzal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has never uttered words of praise for any positive development.

