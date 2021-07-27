No pressure on country’s judiciary, Pakistan reacts to ‘baseless’ US report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has taken strong exception to the gratuitous and unwarranted comments made in a report by the US Department of State regarding the judicial system in the country.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while responding to media queries regarding the Investment Climate Statements for 2021 said that the judiciary in Pakistan is independent and the courts are functioning in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the country.

He said that the allegations leveled in the report are factually incorrect and misleading.

As a vibrant democracy, the government of Pakistan firmly believes in the separation of powers between the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of the state. There is no question of any coercion or pressure on Pakistan’s judiciary. The baseless assertions made in the report are contradicted by innumerable decisions by Pakistani courts at all levels that meet the highest standards of judicial independence.

“While the statement acknowledges the progress made and reforms undertaken by Pakistan in improving its business and investment climate, despite extremely difficult circumstances due to the Pandemic, it speculates on alleged shortcomings in Pakistan’s regulatory framework and bases its conclusions on unverifiable sources,” the statement read.

Mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy, trade and investment with the international community including the US is one of the key priorities of the Government of Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to take steps to optimally realize Pakistan’s geo-economic potential,” he concluded.