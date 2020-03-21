No preparedness to control coronavirus in Chitral

Gul Hamaad Farooqi.

Chitral

Hundreds of people have to face problems due to poor performance of Chitral district administration. In Chitral, neither the health department has the cure for the prevention of Cornoa virus nor there is a laboratory, scanner, or machinery to diagnose it, even in District Headquarters hospitals and other health units across Chitral, there is no Scanner machine that can diagnose this virus.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral imposed section 144 on transport and passengers were returned from Lawari tunnel MNA told. Unless the delegates, religious and political party leaders are taken in confidence, no plan will succeed, said Maulana Abdul-Akbar Chitrali, a member of the National Assembly from Chitral, during a press conference.

He was accompanied by Amir Khan Hayatullah Khan, Tehsil Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, General Secretary Fazal Rabi and Wajihuddin President of the Youth Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. He strongly condemned the decisions of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral, for his decision of banning entry of passengers in Chitral and termed it one man decision. He said that the outbreak had occurred in Pakistan more than a month ago.

The district administration should have first trained its doctors and health staff and to provide them safe clothing that could inspect coronavirus patients. While saving their lives, they have no preparation or arrangement yet.

The district headquarters hospital has been designated an isolation ward, but there are only four ventilator which were not operational for four years.