No power outages at Sehr, Iftar

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Whilst fears are being expressed by certain quarters over longer hours of power cuts in the summer season on Tuesday directed the Power Division to ensure that all units of power plants remain online for uninterrupted power supply at Sehr and Iftaar during the forthcoming month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister’s directives came while he was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE). The meeting discussed issues related to the energy sector and reviewed the load management plan during the summers, particularly during the month of Ramazan.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials of concerned ministries and departments were present during the meeting.

It merits mentioning here that the Prime Minister while addressing a gathering recently in Lahore had announced that there will no power outages during the summer season. However, the remarks that there will be no load shedding during Sehr and Iftar times, according to analysts indicate the country is still far from completely overcoming the menace of load shedding. On Saturday, K-Electric hinted at increasing load-shedding hours in different areas of the city during the holy month. The meeting discussed the reform agenda in the power sector and emphasized the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource and streamlining of the recruitment process in the Ministry of Energy.