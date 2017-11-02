No power on earth can merge Kashmir with India: APHC

ISLAMABAD :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian occupied Kashmir has said that the Kashmiris are determined to pursue their cherished mission of freedom from Indian bondage, despite all bullying by New Delhi and repression by its local puppets. According to Kashmir Media Service, an APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “No power on earth can merge Jammu and Kashmir with India.” He added that India couldn’t break Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom despite the use of military might against the Kashmiris since 1947. Reacting to the recent statement of puppet Deputy Chief Minister of Kashmir, Nirmal Singh, the spokesman said people of Kashmir are pursuing their right to self-determination, for which the youth have sacrificed their precious lives. “Nirmal Singh and those at the helm of affairs should note that with their military might, they can kill, resort to devastation and destructions, cage people; but they can’t deny the fact that the international community still recognizes the disputed nature and status of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. Denouncing the state aggression”, the spokesman said aggressive approach will make the people pursuing the freedom mission stronger. “If Indian authorities want to give peace in South Asia a chance, then instead of bullying and relying on military power, they should come with logic and behave rationally,” the spokesman added. “People of Kashmir under the leadership of Syed Ali Gilani have strong point and case and hence don’t shy from negotiations,” he said and added that India was responsible for disrupting peace in South Asia.

Originally published by APP