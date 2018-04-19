No power can shake NAB: Justice Javed

Keep faith in the National Accountability Bureau

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday that the anti-corruption inquiries by the bureau will be completed swiftly and properly.

He made the comments while interacting with reporters on his way to brief the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

In response to a question, the NAB chief said no one can pull the accountability bureau’s strings; if strings are pulled, he will pick up his “briefcase and leave”.

Giving a clear message to the opponents, Justice Javed asserted that no power can shake the accountability watchdog.

In response to a question, the NAB chief said it was not the bureau’s concern when or if the elections are held.

He stated further that if someone has done corruption then he or she is answerable before and after the elections. He made it clear that NAB was not taking “revenge” and that he will take full responsibility and leave his position if discrimination or revenge is proved in his actions.

He said that refraining Nawaz Sharif from leaving the country was not his responsibility. “The bureau has nothing to do with holding or not holding general elections,” he said.

In his briefing to the PAC, the NAB chief gave an overview of the ongoing inquiries and investigations of the bureau. He asked members of the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly to keep faith in the accountability watchdog.

Talking about Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, the ambassador designate to the United States, Iqbal said steps had been taken to place his name on the Exit Control List but a court of law had refrained the bureau from proceeding further in this regard.

He assured committee members that all pending inquiries will be dealt with soon and properly.

Some inquiries have already been started, whereas some others are yet to be initiated, he explained in response to another question, adding that red notices have been issued to bring back some wanted accused from the United Kingdom to Pakistan.

“A lot of proclaimed offenders will be brought back in the coming days,” he said.

“Our interior minister had never been so powerful as to hand over people to other countries,” he said while responding to a question on the reports of former dictator Pervez Musharraf handing over wanted individuals to the US in exchange for money.

The incumbent NAB chairman had previously headed a high level commission investigating missing persons.

“Those in the corridors of powers should be questioned in this regard,” he said when a reporter attempted to probe the matter further.