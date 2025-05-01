No possibility of scheduling Imran Khan’s appeals against conviction in £190m case: IHC Registrar office

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar office said that there is no chance of scheduling the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his conviction in the £190 million case this year.

The Registrar office said in a statement that Imran Khan’s appeals against convictions would only be heard in their turn.

The Registrar’s Office submitted a written report to the Islamabad High Court regarding the scheduling of the PTI founder’s appeal, stating that there is no likelihood of the appeals against his conviction in the £190 million case being scheduled this year.

The report said that the fixation policy has been formulated in accordance with the decisions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, and under this policy, pending cases and appeals will be dealt with.

According to the Registrar’s report, 279 appeals of convicted individuals are currently pending in the Islamabad High Court, including 63 against death sentences and 73 against life imprisonment. There are 88 appeals against sentences of more than seven years and 55 appeals against sentences of less than seven years. The oldest pending appeal against a death sentence dates back to 2017. Appeals are scheduled in their respective turn after being filed.

The report submitted to the Islamabad High Court mentions that the appeal against the 14-year sentence of PTI founder Imran Khan was filed on January 31, 2025. The appeal is currently at the motion stage, and a paper book will be prepared first, after which it will be scheduled in turn.

The Registrar’s Office says that according to the directions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, there is no possibility of PTI founder Imran Khan’s appeal being scheduled in 2025 either.