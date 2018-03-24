No possibility of judicial coup, martial law in Pakistan: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked on Saturday that there is no possibility of any judicial coup or martial law in Pakistan.

Democracy will continue to prosper in the country, he stressed while addressing the inauguration ceremony of first ever CCV cable and Aluminium Alloy Plant at Sundur Industrial Area in Lahore.

M Abbasi said that the CCV Aluminum Alloy Plant is the first hi-tech plant in Pakistan, and will help manage the technical loses and electric theft in the country.

He said the government’s only source of income is taxes paid by its citizens and that it aimed to maintain such policies that will benefit both the government and the people.

Abasi said that in spite of lack of resources, a lot of projects have been completed under the vision of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

He said that whoever the people of the country will vote for in the next election will come to power but he wishes to pass on such a policy that will not be revoked by the succeeding government.

The premier said that the next elections will be held in July in which people will elect their new government and the course of development will continue.

The PM stressed that the present government has carried out historic work in different spheres, including infrastructure development and energy.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has added ten thousand megawatts of electricity to the system and started projects which will meet future energy requirements of the country.

He shared that he was confident that the development of infrastructure will give further impetus to bringing investment in the country. He said the economy is expected to grow by five point six percent this year while for the next year our target is six percent.

The prime minister had remarked that no one can put an end to the political career of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

“No one has been able to do it before nor will they be able to do it now,” remarked PM

Nawaz was previously convicted in a highjacking case, he said, adding that the former premier was even termed a ‘highjacker’.

Over the Supreme Court’s verdict which led to Nawaz’s disqualification as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the PM said that after the verdict the party decided that Nawaz will be the ‘Quaid’ [leader] while his brother Shehbaz Sharif was elected president.

“Decisions have also been made after holding discussions with party members,” he shared, adding that Nawaz’s opinion holds considerable value while making party decisions.

Orignally published by INP