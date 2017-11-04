No possibility of martial law in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has

said that there is no likelihood of martial law being

imposed in Pakistan and that such an act is synonymous to

breaking the country.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Iqbal said that

the military leadership believes in following the country’s

law and constitution.

He further said that there are certain lobbies in the United

States which wish to see martial law in Pakistan. This is so

that Pakistan can be turned into a failed state and deprived

of its atomic weapons, he said.

The interior minister has on various occasions stressed on

the supremacy of the civilian government while criticising

those “trying to create rift between institutions”.

Responding to a question, Iqbal reiterated that there is no

clash between institutions, adding that the election will be

held on time in 2018.

Originally published by INP