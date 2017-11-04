No possibility of martial law in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has
said that there is no likelihood of martial law being
imposed in Pakistan and that such an act is synonymous to
breaking the country.
In an interview with a private TV channel, Iqbal said that
the military leadership believes in following the country’s
law and constitution.
He further said that there are certain lobbies in the United
States which wish to see martial law in Pakistan. This is so
that Pakistan can be turned into a failed state and deprived
of its atomic weapons, he said.
The interior minister has on various occasions stressed on
the supremacy of the civilian government while criticising
those “trying to create rift between institutions”.
Responding to a question, Iqbal reiterated that there is no
clash between institutions, adding that the election will be
held on time in 2018.
Originally published by INP