No polio case reported in FATA last year

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A three-day anti polio campaign would start from January 15 in which 1025429 children below the age of five years will be vaccinated with polio drops said the spokesman on Sunday. FATA has reported no polio case in 2017 and the first anti polio campaign of the year 2018 starts from Monday with the zeal to help keep zero polio case status in FATA. 4365 teams has been constituted comprising 3980 mobile teams, 285 fixed teams and 100 transit teams.

Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Coordinator FATA Muhammad Zubair Khan advised EOC FATA Team to focus on both polio high risk settlements as well as high risk mobile population to ensure vaccination of all under five years’ old children in FATA. EOC FATA Coordinator said that we should concentrate on vaccinating high risk mobile children moving to and from the polio reservoir areas and the persistently missed children.

Muhammad Zubair Khan said we are close to eradicate polio in FATA. We have achieved the goal of keeping zero polio case status in FATA during 2017. We have extraordinary opportunity to achieve our goal of polio eradication.

Our immediate priority should be to meet all requirements needed to secure global certification.

While appreciating the efforts of field staff he said the front line workers have left no stone unturned to safeguard children from polio virus in FATA but this dedication is needed to be sustained with the same zeal and commitment till the attainment of ultimate goal of polio eradication.

It is pertinent to mention here that last polio case in FATA was reported on July 27th, 2016.