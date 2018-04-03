No Polio case detected in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadem Aslam Chaudary Monday said Polio is a National issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free. Chairing a meeting of Polio Technical Advisory group(TAG) here at his office, the commissioner said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi division but efforts are needed to make foolproof anti-polio targets as environmental water samples collected from Nullah Leh in January had tested positive for polio virus ,polio vaccination must be carried out in areas inhabitate by Afghan refugees.

The Chairman TAG Jean Mark on the occasion appreciated the district administration efforts for carrying out anti-polio drive regularly and said that polio can be defeated by the coordinated efforts of government and other organizations.

Sharing details of arrangements of anti-polio drive that would start from April 9, Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary informed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 8,40,000 children below five years of age. Sohail said 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would complete the task of vaccination while polio drops would also be administered at the entry and exit points of the city in order to prevent the threat of Polio virus. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success,he added.

Sohail urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment areas.—APP