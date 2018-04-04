No plans to part ways with MQM-P, reiterates Farooq

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar said on Tuesday that he does not plan on parting ways with the party despite differences. Talking to the media in Karachi, Sattar stated that MQM-P was his party, and he had spent close to 35 years with it.

“I am devoted to the kite [MQM-P], and will live and die with this party. I cannot even think about leaving and joining another group,” he told reporters. IHC has suspended ECP order removing Farooq Sattar as MQM-P convener

Sattar also informed those present that he had been offered lucrative posts by numerous political parties after the rifts in the party, but he had rejected their offers.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision of removing Farooq Sattar as convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. Babar Sattar, counsel for Sattar, argued that according to law, the ECP has no jurisdiction over internal party matters.