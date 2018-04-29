No plans to go to IMF for fresh bailout: Miftah

Balanced budget to maintain growth momentum

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that the measures taken by the government in currency markets would avoid seeking another bailout and, therefore, the federal government had no plans to approach the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package before the end of its tenure.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference along with Special Adviser on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan here, Finance Minister claimed that the government had secured a $1 billion financing and it would raise the level of forex reserves at the State Bank. The budget for next fiscal year has been prepared by all departments of the government jointly and congratulated them for their efforts.

Terming it a conservative budget, he said that the government was expecting the GDP’s nominal growth to be slightly above 12 per cent next year, but tax revenues have been estimated to go up by 11pc only. So we are very confident that we will achieve the 11pc growth.

Ismail said that the relief measures in the budget were accompanied by tax measures, aimed at facilitating existing and new taxpayers. The government doesn’t expect issuance of many supplementary grants during the year because all actual expenses have been counted in the budget.

Special Adviser to Prime Minister for Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan praised the Federal Board of Revenue officials for working day and night to produce a progressive and visionary revenue document. The PML-N government is ending its five-year tenure with FBR’s revenue increased by more than double and a simple growth of 15.5pc per year.

Khan said that provinces were paid Rs1.3 trillion from the divisible pool in 2013 and they would receive over Rs2.3trillion this year. Rejecting the impression that the budget was not a revenue budget but a give, give and give budget, Khan said that it was a well-thought-out budget and cited several additional duties and taxes as proposed revenue measures in the document.

He said that the government had taken two major steps to improve the current account deficit: it announced an export package that helped trigger exports and increased them by 13% in the last nine months and imposed a regulatory duty on luxury items. The government also resorted to currency devaluation twice in order to deal with the issue.

Khan said there was no need to panic as the government has already taken tried and tested measures for the economy and they have proven fruitful.

APP adds: The government, minister said, had proposed several measures for the uplift of industrial sector. Special incentives were provided to the manufacturing sector for enhancing exports, with imposition of duties to discourage import of luxury goods, he added.

He expressed the confidence that foreign exchange reserves would further improve in the coming days due to prudent policies introduced by the government.

Advisor Haroon Akhtar while speaking at the press conference, said the government had more than doubled the revenue collection, witnessing 20% annual growth rate and contained inflation at 4.5% during its five-year tenure.

He said the provincial share from the divisible pool had increased from Rs 1300 billion to Rs 2300 billion. The salaried class, he said, had been exempted from audit.

He said previously grant of stay by the Commissioner (Appeals) was subject to payment of 25% of tax liability, which had now been reduced to 10%.

The advisor said the decision of Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee had been made binding while the powers of commissioners were transferred to the FBR.

Talking about promotion of exports, Haroon said the government took several measures for promotion of export of textile and other products. The measures included reduction in mark-up rates of LTFF and ERF to historic lows of 5 percent and 3 percent respectively, duty free import of textile machinery, uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to the industry, zero-rating of five key export sectors, and introduction of Rs180 billion export package.

He said that the government had also proposed steps in the current budget to protect local industry for reducing dependence on imports. Tax relief was given to dairy and agricultural sector, he said, adding that relaxation in taxes were announced to promote film industry.

He rejected the misconception that the current budget was not a revenue generating one, saying the government had introduced many initiatives for revenue generation.

The advisor said the super tax had been proposed to be continued for the financial year 2018-19, however, its rate might be reduced by 1% for both banking and non-banking companies.

The super tax, he said, was imposed in 2015 for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, which continued in 2016 and 2017. Currently it was being charged at 4% on banking companies and 3% on non-banking companies, generating over Rs 500 million income, he added.