No plans to go abroad: Maryam

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that she does not intend to go anywhere until the government is sent packing.

In her latest tweet, the PML-N vice president said that as she fell sick for few days, the government hoped that Maryam might go abroad for treatment.

Maryam Nawaz further said that she has no plans to go abroad for treatment until the government is sent packing.

“Maryam will sit here and continue your treatment, God willing,” she added.

Earlier, Personal physician of Sharif family Dr. Adnan had returned from London to personally examine Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz after she fell ill.