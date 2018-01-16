No plans to shrink PIA’s network: Spokesman

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has no plans to shrink its network purposely as falsely reported in a section of media, according to PIA Spokesman said here on Monday. The news is not only misleading creating a wrong perception but also aimed at damaging the image of the airline affecting its sales.

As per modern airlines industry practice, new routes are added and others are suspended based on their performance. Similarly, from time to time PIA has been adding new stations along with rationalizing and re-structuring its poor performing routes. The 2018 operating plan has been developed and is based on the core idea of becoming economically viable.

As part of the five-year business plan, detailed and comprehensive studies have been done minutely for each sector to rationalize the network. It includes moving towards a cost-efficient fleet and the moving of capacity from loss-making routes to potentially high yield routes.

PIA would also expand to new potential routes with a relatively lesser fleet with the higher planned utilization of existing fleet. It will also induct more aircraft in 2018 in addition to B777-300 of 442 capacity already added in August last year.