No plan to shut down embassy in Kabul: FO

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan says it has no plans to shut down its embassy in Kabul as the Taliban forces started entering the Afghanistan capital after taking all the major cities, including Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif, across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Islamabad was monitoring the situation in Kabul as the situation deteriorated rapidly in the country.

The spokesperson said the Pakistani nationals in the war-torn country were being assisted and there were no plans to close the embassy as of yet.