No plan to privatise Pakistan Post: Minister

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Postal Services, Maulana Ameer Zaman Bukhari on Monday said that the government had no plan to privatise Pakistan Post.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that there was no proposal under consideration to privatize Pakistan Post, clarifying that there was no reality in the news regarding the privatization of the Pakistan Post.

About 47,348 employees are working in Pakistan Post and the government is making efforts to improve the efficiency of the department under Prime Minister Postal Reforms Agenda.

He said that the Reforms agenda was under process for the last three years, adding that the approved reform-agenda includes Mobile Money Solution (MMS), Pakistan Post Logistic Company, re-branding of Pakistan Post, initiatives through the public-private partnership and many other reforms as well.

Through MMS, sending and receiving money would be made possible, which is going successfully with private services like Easy Paisa.

Similarly, through Pakistan Post Logistic Company, it would be possible for the people to send things, having a weight of 50 kg at cheaper rates as compared to heavy rates of private services like TCS and Leopards Couriers etc.

In re-branding of Pakistan Post, reforms include changes in signboards and changing in the other infrastructure of different post offices as well,

He said that Pakistan Post recently signed MOU with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for renewal of CNIC through the postal service thus providing facility to the general public.

He said that Pakistan Post also signed MOUs with National Bank of Pakistan and United Bank Limited (UBL), adding that efforts were under way for implementation of postal reforms agenda.

The minister said that the vacant posts have been advertised to induct required staff.—APP