No plan to impose governor’s rule in Sindh: Rasheed

Observer Report Karachi

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday that the federal government has no plan of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh.

Talking to the media at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, the interior minister said that he is visiting Karachi after PM Imran had issued him directives to visit Sindh over rising crimes in Sindh and hold a meeting with the Rangers.

“PM Imran has ordered me to go to Sindh and hold a meeting with Rangers over worsening law and order situation in the province including Karachi,” he told media.

The interior minister said that he will also meet with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and present the final report on the law and order situation in Sindh including Karachi to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I have respect for CM Murad but will present my final report on law and order to PM Khan,” Rasheed said and added that final decision regarding Rangers operation or any other measure to improve law and order in the port city would be taken by PM Imran.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will support any proposal of CM Murad regarding maintaining the law and order situation.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he will also hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and address an important press conference at 4:00 pm today.