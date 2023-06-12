‘No plan to freeze foreign currency accounts’

ISLAMABAD – State Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has ruled out the possibility of freezing foreign currency accounts despite huge pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Talking to the newsmen outside the parliament house, she said that no proposal of freezing foreign currency accounts was under discussion.

The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif went for this option after the nuclear tests in 1998.

“Federal government has no intension and even not any proposal in this regard is under consideration”, Dr Pasha said, adding that the government had shared the budget details for fiscal year 2023-24 with the IMF. She expressed hope that the IMF would not have any issue with the budgetary allocations. She said that the government has asked the lending agency to complete the ninth review at the earliest. She said that the IMF has assured the government that the review would be completed soon. She said that there was no hurdle in resumption of IMF programme after assurance from the friendly states.