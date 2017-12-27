No plan for military Sino-US hotline in South Korea

Our Correspondent

Seoul

Chinese military’s Northern Theater Command has not set up a hotline with US forces based in South Korea, an anonymous source told the Global Times on Tuesday.

The source rebuffed a report by the Japanese newspaper Asashi Shimbun on Monday claiming that a direct hotline would be installed between the Seoul headquarters of US forces in South Korea and the Chinese military’s Northern Theater Command based in Shenyang, Northeast China’s Liaoning province.

There is no direct contact between US forces in South Korea and the Northern Theater Command or any other Chinese military organ, nor is there any plan to set up a hotline, the source said.

The “fake news” is a trap aiming to drive a wedge between China and North Korea and distract South Korea’s attention, another anonymous military analyst told the Global Times.