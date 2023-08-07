RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir deplored the safe havens of banned outfits across the western border, and said the involvement of Afghan nationals in terror incidents is detrimental to regional peace.

Army Chief attended a ceremony with tribal elders from Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient tribals of Pakistan and showered praises for their indomitable resolve for standing shoulder to shoulder with the Security Forces.

Addressing the ceremony, COAS said terrorism has no place in Pakistan and reiterated its resolve to crush the menace of terrorism.

Gen Asim laid a floral wreath at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar and offered prayers.

The senior-most general interacted with tribal elders from the newly merged districts, and shared his views on the deteriorating situation in Pakistani regions sharing border with Afghanistan.

He conveyed concerns over sanctuaries available to terror outfits and the liberty of action they enjoy on Afghan soil but made it clear that Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs.

In a statement, COAS said with unwavering resolve, our forces are successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development.

Gen Asim also mentioned that TTP and its ideology will never be acceptable to any tribe, and that they will continue to stand with the state during thick and thin. He further emphasised the potential of newly merged districts and the ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Army Chief called KP a blessed region with huge reserves of mines and minerals, also picturesque areas, which are capable to attract tourism.

COAS maintained that propaganda by inimical forces against the armed forces will be dealt as per the law.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief was received by the Peshawar corps commander.