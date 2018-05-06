No place for politics of hatred, fear in Karachi: Murad

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi had experienced dark clouds on its political horizon in 1980s and everywhere there was a wave of fear and insecurity but “we have cleared it completely and will not allow anyone to repeat it again.” This he said while talking to media just after visiting the historic NJV school on Saturday. He was accompanied by Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahar.

About MQM rally at Tanki Ground Azizabad, the chief minister said that everyone has right to do politics and organize public meetings.

“There is no ban on political activities, but let me state that the culture of fear and insecurity cultivated during 1980s would not be allowed to repeat again,” he said.

The people of Karachi are educated and cultured, this is why they have rejected those who had destroyed the peace of this city, polluted politics with terrorism, hatred just to establish their sway, he said.

“Now we have cleared the dark clouds from the horizon of this city, now this city belongs to each and every one who lives here and works here and we have to make city `city of peace and tranquility,’ he said. The chief minister said that people had not heard of Tanki Ground Liaquatabad before. Ever since, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a public meeting there and got unflinching support and response from the people of the area, everyone is rushing there to hold public meetings.

“We have set a tradition and now others are following it,” he said and added “let them follow us but they know very well that people are not with them,” he said.

“MQM ended the dark times themselves on August 22, 2016 and we will make sure that we do not let those times repeat,” Shah said while referring to MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s vitriolic “anti-Pakistan” speech and the attacks on media houses by party activists on August 22, 2016.

Warning that MQM will not be allowed to hold a rally like the one held on August 22, 2016 again, Shah said, “The nation has rejected those who spread hate.”

“Residents of Karachi will only vote for PPP,” he upheld. Shah also lashed out at Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and said he has complete authority to carry out mayoral duties.

“Waseem Akhtar has full mayoral authority if he wants to work, but if he doesn’t then he will keep saying he neither has money not power,” the Sindh chief minister concluded.