No petrol for bikers without helmet

Staff Reporter

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police, Javed Mehar, on Monday said no motorcyclist without helmet would be able to get petrol in the city.

The senior traffic cop has written a letter to commissioner Karachi in this regard. He said all petrol stations would be required to display the notification. He said the rule would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has also issued a notification in this connection. According to traffic police, action will be taken against owners of petrol stations who were found violating the rule.

Share on: WhatsApp