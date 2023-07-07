LAHORE – District administration Lahore has launched ‘no helmet, no petrol’ drive to ensure the safety of bikers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider has said that petrol will not be sold to the motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

The administration has barred filling stations across the provincial metropolis from selling petrol to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets.

The DC said that the ban has been imposed in the best public interests. Every month, hundreds of people sustain serious in­juries in road accidents, she said, adding that precious lives could be saved by taking precautionary measures like wearing helmets.

She instructed all the relevant departments to ensure implementa­tion of the decision in letter and spirit in the larger public interest. She also urged the bikers to make the use of helmet a routine. She believes that the initiative will help increasing the use of helmet in the city.