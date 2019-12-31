No peace in region sans Kashmir’s freedom: Sarwar

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the dream of regional peace cannot come true without freedom of occupied Kashmir.

We cannot detach ourselves from Kashmiris even for a minute and ready to give every sort of sacrifice for them.

In Sha Allah, the year 2020 will prove to be year of development, peace, stability and prosperity for Pakistan. Government is improving the governance, stabilizing the economy and ensuring an enabling environment for trade and investment. He was talking to PTI Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Former PTI MPAs Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Ajasam Sahrif, and various delegations here at Governor House.

Governor Punjab said that PTI government has set a great example of public friendship by initiating Kamyab Nojawan Programme, Insaf Sehat Card, Panagah, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and dozens of other public-welfare programmes. We are working to transform Pakistan into a developed and prosperous country in real sense and this year also prove to be successful year for Pakistan by all aspects, and we will advance in the economic field as well.

He said that Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir, and both standing beside each other.

We under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are stood with Kashmiris. Indian terrorism and extremism will be exposed to the world and no one has doubt in it that Kashmir issue and India’s war hysteria has put the regional peace at risk.

Today, people of India are protesting against Narendra Modi’s government in India, which is ample proof of the fact that Narendra Modi’s policies are not only against the Kashmiris, Indian Muslims and the region but also bringing chaos and destruction for India.

Peace in the region cannot be established as long as Narendra Modi is in power. Pakistan Armed Force are sacrificing their lives while defending the borders of the motherland for which the entire nation salute to Pakistan Army and the martyrs, and the nation is also stood firm with them. Pakistan’s enemies will have to face sheer defeat on every front.