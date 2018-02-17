No pardon for Ehsanullah Ehsan

Senate informed…

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The issue of Ehsanullah Ehsan, a former spokesperson of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), once again echoed in the Senate on Friday when the interior ministry told the house that the former terrorist leader would be tried in a military court.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary told the house during question hour that the law will take its course in the case of former spokesperson of Tehrik-e-Taliban Ehsanullah Ehsan who surrendered himself before an intelligence agency last year.

He said the TTP spokesperson involved in several terrorist incidents will not be pardoned. He said that video statements of Ehsanullah Ehsan have also been made public which are sufficient to reflect that the concerned departments are dealing his case as per of the law of the land. Relevant institutions have decided not to pardon or release Ehsanullah Ehsan,” he said, adding that the relevant agency doesn’t want to hide Ehsan; instead, it wants him to face a legal course of action. “They would not have made his video public if they wanted to keep him out of sight.”

Senator Tahir Mashadi, who was presiding over the session, directed the Minister of state to approach the ministry of defense to produce more details on him. “The people of Pakistan want to know about the beast,” he added.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in his written reply made it clear that civilian agencies were not looking into the matter. He added that Ehsan’s case would be sent to a military court after approval by the relevant committee in this regard. Ehsan was associated with the TTP and served the outlawed organisation as its spokesperson. In 2014, after a split in the TTP, Ehsan had become a spokesperson for JuA — what was then a newly formed splinter group of the TTP.

He had claimed responsibility for the attack on the Army Public School that took place in December, 2014. In April 2017, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced that Ehsan surrendered to Pakistan’s security agencies. Later, the army had released a video in which Ehsan claimed that terrorist organisations were being “used” by India and Afghanistan.

In December 2017, the Peshawar High Court had barred the government from releasing Ehsan. The decision was taken by a two-member bench of the court on a writ petition filed by Fazal Khan, father of a student killed in the December 16, 2014 Army Public School attack.

The petitioner believed that the government was planning to give clemency to the ex-militant, who is reportedly in the custody of security agencies.

The Minister of State for Interior told the house that Pakistan has adopted a zero tolerance policy in the war against terrorist. He said over the last few years major progress has been made in the war against this menace with the cooperation of all parties and the relevant institutions. He said our success have also been acknowledged by the world.

Responding to a question, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch told the house that an amount of 331.86 million rupees has been disbursed as compensation to the victims of terrorist incidents in the tribal areas. He said that a case is under consideration to increase the amount of compensation. He said that for a damaged house, a compensation of four hundred thousand rupees each is given to the families in tribal areas.

Abdul Qadir Baloch has said that one hundred billion rupees will be spent each year for a period fo ten years for the development of FATA on fast track basis. He said the government is committed to bring the tribal areas at par with other developed areas of the country.