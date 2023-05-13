No other option but to ban PTI: Pak Interior Minister

Islamabad, 13 May Following three days of violent protests that broke out after Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained in the Al-Qadir Trust case, interior minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah declared on Saturday that the only alternative left is to impose a ban on the PTI.

He made his statement the day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) awarded the PTI leader a broad reprieve and prevented law enforcement from detaining him until May 15.

“It’s critical to oppose armed organisations. According to the article, the minister remarked during a news conference in Islamabad that there was only one choice left: to impose a ban on this party (PTI).

Sanaullah warned that the coalition government, which is run by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would be forced to use drastic steps to outlaw the opposition party “if it did not change its attitude.”

He claimed that the PTI leader’s sole goal is to wreak havoc and anarchy across the nation.

In addition, Sanaullah blamed the Khan-led party’s employees and supporters for vandalising government buildings and storming military sites throughout the nation.

“These ‘gangs’ will be prosecuted by the authorities. According to reports in the media, “They [miscreants] will be identified through CCTV footages and rounded up one by one.”

He also made fun of the courts for providing the PTI leader relief, claiming that everything would have been under control if Khan hadn’t received it.