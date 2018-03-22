No organized presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has called upon the Afghan government and the Resolution Support Mission to do more to eliminate terrorists’ sanctuaries within Afghanistan.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal pointed out that Pakistan has continuously highlighted the presence of TTP’s sanctuaries in Afghanistan and it is a matter of satisfaction that the US is addressing the issue. However, he said more needs to be done.

The spokesperson categorically stated that there is no organized presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan. He said Pakistan been carrying out intelligence based operations to eliminate the remnant elements.

Dr Faisal maintained Pakistan has also asked the US government to share intelligence for definite action against terrorists on our soil.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was recently on a private visit to the United States where he held talks with the US Vice President and other US officials on bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan.

To a question about Indian complaints that its diplomatic staff is being harassed by Pakistan, he said Pakistan is a responsible member of international community and we make all possible efforts to ensure safety and security of the diplomats. He said India has not shared any evidence about its complaints with Pakistan.

The spokesperson however voiced concern over the treatment being meted out to Pakistani diplomatic staff and their family members in New Delhi. He said we have lodged protests with India over these unfortunate incidents.

He said Pakistani High Commissioner to India was in Islamabad and is returning to New Delhi today after discussing some important matters, including those relating to the harassment of diplomatic staff in India.

Expressing concern over continued Indian ceasefire violations on the LoC and the Working Boundary, the spokesperson said the Indian posture poses threat to regional peace and security. He pointed out that India is deliberately increasing tension in order to divert attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He said India has made the Indus Water Treaty dysfunctional and Pakistan has taken up the matter with the World Bank. Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India for resolution of all outstanding disputes.

Orignally published by INP